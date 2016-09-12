Double board appointments for Heritage Corporate Services and Heritage Corporate Trustees and Senior Manager promotion

Business News

CALLIGO ANNOUNCES SOC 2 TYPE 1 CERTIFICATION

Calligo, the trusted cloud provider, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organisation Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. Conducted by KPMG, a leading global professional services firm, the audit affirms that Calligo’s information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 1 compliancy requirements for the principles of security and availability. Focusing on Calligo’s […]

Positivity in a post-Brexit world – Boston roundtable discusses threats and opportunities for the Isle of Man

Could Brexit be a cloud with a silver lining? Despite the ongoing uncertainty about what the EU Leave vote really means for both the UK and the Isle of Man, a recent roundtable discussion between senior business executives, hosted by multi-family office Boston, suggested it could result in positive outcomes if people work together to […]

Luxury UK tea brand opens manufacturing facility in the Isle of Man

Isle of Man Teas has opened a new manufacturing facility in Balthane Industrial Estate, Ballasalla. Laurence Skelly, Minister for the Department of Economic Development officially opened the facility on 8th September 2016. He commented: ‘It is fantastic to welcome Isle of Man Teas to the Island and I was delighted to be invited to speak […]

AP Group CEO: Jersey’s employment market is back on track post recession

Jersey’s employment market is showing excellent signs of growth across all local sectors, says Gina Le Prevost, CEO of AP Group, a leading global recruitment firm with three specialist divisions in Jersey – AP Personnel, AP Executive and AP Technical. This comes in response to the warnings that the island’s finance sector faces an uncertain […]

Carey Olsen acts for Guernsey regulator on successful Providence Global applications

Carey Olsen’s Dispute ResolutionGroup has successfully secured orders on two separate applications under Guernsey’s Protection of Investors and Company Law legislation to place two regulated entities into administration and one company into compulsory liquidation. The  Managing Partner of thefirm’s Guernsey office, Advocate John Greenfield, and Senior Associate, Tim Bamford, acted for the Guernsey Financial Services […]

Guernsey Finance unveils new brand to promote Guernsey

Guernsey Finance – the promotional agency for the island’s finance industry internationally – today launched its new corporate brand and logo. The rebranding follows lengthy consultation with local industry focus groups and means that Guernsey Finance will promote the jurisdiction overseas under the brand of WE ARE GUERNSEY. Since 2007, Guernsey Finance had been promoting […]

AFM launches mechanical services division

AFM has launched a new division to deal with mechanical services within its clients’ properties. Mechanical services will be lead by Shane Rosamond, who has been promoted to the position of manager. Previously, Mr Rosamond was assistant manager of the planned preventative maintenance division at the facilities management company. ‘Shane has worked with AFM since […]

C5 Alliance Meets Stringent International Security and Service Management Standards

Following assessment by QMS International,C5 Alliance’s Jersey IT Services at Rue Des Pres are now certified in the international standards of Information Security Management, ISO/IEC 27001, and IT Service Management, ISO/IEC 20000-1. C5 Alliance is one of very few Jersey businesses to have reached both standards of excellence in IT Service Management. ISO/IEC 27001 stipulates […]

Events

ISLE OF MAN POST OFFICE PREPARES FOR NEXT WEEK’S AUTUMN STAMPEX 2016

Representatives for the Isle of Man Post Office’s stamps and coins team are getting ready to attend and exhibit at this year’s autumn Stampex, the UK’s largest philatelic show, held from 14 – 17 September in London at the Business Design Centre. Stampex is a well-established twice yearly stamp show organised by the Philatelic Traders […]

Isle of Man Broadcast Media and Teleport Launch

The Department of Economic Development will be one of the sponsors, alongside principal sponsor SES Satellite Leasing (SES SL) and other local businesses, of a broadcast media event to promote investment and interest in the Isle of Man. On 14th September at the Isle of Man Motor Museum in Jurby, the Department of Economic Development […]

Panel line-up announced for 2016 IoD Jersey Debate

The full line-up of panellists who will discuss Jersey’s future as an attractive place for business and to live at this year’s Institute of Directors (IoD) Jersey Annual Debate has been announced. Across two panel sessions examining how mega trends are likely to shape the environment in which Jersey’s public and private sectors exist, panellists […]

A record year for Saffery Rotary Walk

This year’s Saffery Rotary Walk attracted over 650 participants and is expected to raise over £50,000 in sponsorship money; both records in the walk’s history. Even though a considerable amount of money has already been collected, organisers are still expecting more to come and are urging walkers to finish collecting their sponsorship money and to […]

Appointments

Sefton Group plc appoints new Group Marketing Manager

The Isle of Man’s oldest and most prominent leisure and hospitality group has appointed a new Group Marketing Manager. Merita Taylor has joined Sefton Group plc, where she is responsible for management of the strategic and operational marketing activity for all of the brands within the company’s portfolio including the Best Western Palace Hotel & […]

HENRY BLOOM NOBLE HEALTHCARE TRUST APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN AND TRUSTEES

The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has appointed Terry Groves as its chairman and announced two new trustees have joined the board. Former Tynwald member Mr Groves, who succeeds long-serving chairman Larry Keenan, became familiar with the Trust’s work while serving as departmental member responsible for health during his political career. In 2006 he accepted […]

Manx Telecom appoints new Head of Customer Experience

Manx Telecom has appointed a new Head of Customer Experience who will take the lead on initiatives to further enhance the company’s high standards of service and support. Dan Cuthbert has a wealth of proven experience from customer service and sales environments in the UK and overseas. During a career spanning across telecoms, insurance, utilities, […]

Bedell Cristin appoints new Managing Partner in Guernsey

An experienced corporate, banking and financial services lawyer who spent 10 years working at leading City law firm, Withers LLP, Kate became a Partner of Bedell Cristin in 2010, having returned to Guernsey to join the firm in 2006.   Acknowledged in the leading legal directories for her loyalty and dedication to client service and […]

Community News

Ride For A Life on the MUG Bike Ride – Sunday 9th October

THIS October, round up your friends, hop on your bikes and help local charity Male Uprising Guernsey (MUG) to support those affected by male cancers in Guernsey. The third MUG Bike Ride will take place on Sunday 9th October allowing riders to cycle a scenic 12-mile coastal route. Cyclists are being asked to ‘ride for […]

Islands partner with Floral Guernsey and Guernsey Prison for La Vallette Challenge

New cast iron and timber benches for the bathing pools and historic promenade have been installed at La Vallette following the completion of a community project between Guernsey Prison, Floral Guernsey and sponsors Islands Insurance. The eleven benches, whose artwork was designed by metalsmith Elaine Green, were assembled, painted and finished by a small team […]

Over-65s encouraged to Get Active and Stay Active!

The Guernsey Sports Commission is organising a fortnight of tailor-made physical activities for the older generation as part of Generali Worldwide’s Get Active Stay Active programme.   Members of the Falls Reduction team based at the PEH have a special interest in promoting activity in older people. They have been helping to organise the activities […]

AFM donates and fits fire alarm system at Air Search hangar

Channel Islands Air Search (CIAS) has had an automatic fire alarm system donated and fitted throughout the hangar by facilities management company, AFM.  Mark Harrison, who has recently taken up the position of Chief Officer with the voluntary search and rescue charity said: ‘With the new aircraft scheduled to arrive next spring, we have been […]

Charity News

Row24 – record attempt raises money for local charities

Two local oarsmen will try to break a world record and raise money for charity when they attempt to row nonstop for 24 hours in February. Simon Johns and James Coquelin are attempting to break the world 24-hour indoor rowing record for the men’s 30-39 years, lightweight category on the Concept-2 rowing machine. The current […]

The Burrow is £60,000 closer to becoming a reality

2015 saw the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation raise £60,000 for their latest project. The aim of The Burrow is to purchase a property next to Southampton Hospital that families across the Bailiwick can use if their newborn baby or child requires critical off-island treatment. A fantastic number of donations and fundraising efforts by individuals and […]

Jersey Directors gather to raise money for The Jersey Cancer Trust

The Jersey Association of Directors and Officers (“JADO”) holds a variety of CPD and networking events throughout the year for its members.  The next event is ‘Speed Quizzing which is being held on Thursday 12th November at the Royal Yacht Hotel.  Money raised from this event is being donated to the Jersey Cancer Trust. Colin […]

Other News

Double board appointments for Heritage Corporate Services and Heritage Corporate Trustees and Senior Manager promotion

| September 12, 2016

Heritage Corporate Services Limited (HCS), a leading fiduciary and corporate services provider, has appointed Adaliz Lavarello and David Larkin to the board of directors. HCS also announces the promotion of André de la Mare to the role of Senior Trust Manager. Adaliz Lavarello joined HCS in 2015 and has more than 20 years’ experience as […]

New directors will aid growth of Albecq Trust

| September 12, 2016

TWO new directors will bring a wider skillset to the board of Guernsey boutique independent fiduciary firm Albecq Trust Company Limited. Peter Dorey has been promoted from within the existing Albecq team while chartered accountant Stephen Le Ray has been hired to bring his business development and management reporting skills to the board. Albecq was […]

Bedell Cristin appoints two partners in Guernsey

| September 12, 2016

Bedell Cristin Guernsey has announced that two of its leading lawyers, Advocate Jon Barclay and Advocate Richard Sharp, have become partners in the firm.   Jon Barclay is recognised by peers and clients for his courtroom skills. He practised as a barrister at a leading UK Chambers and was admitted as an Advocate in Guernsey in 2006. He specialises […]

Baker Tilly Channel Islands welcomes Hafeez Azeez as Audit Manager

| September 5, 2016

Mr Azeez was educated in Barbados and qualified with the ACCA in 2010. He previously worked with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and PWC in Barbados and Papua New Guinea before joining Baker Tilly Channel Islands in the role of manager. Hafeez will be an integral part of the Assurance and Advisory team ensuring the […]

